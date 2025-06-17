A man accused of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs at breeding business has failed to appear before court.

The trial of Edward Swindells, 50, of The Clays, Brant Broughton was due to resume evidence today (June 17) after it was ruled yesterday that Mr Swindells would need to represent himself rather than replace his counsel after they ceased representing him.

His trial had already been adjourned from earlier in the month when his co-defendants pleaded guilty.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He is charged with multiple counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs and breaching their duty to ensure their welfare — through failing to provide veterinary attention, emotional and behavioural needs, and adequate housing for the dogs.

It relates to Little Rascals, also known as Puppies at Home, at The Dairies farm, Brant Broughton, where the RSPCA and Lincolnshire Police executed a warrant in November 2018 following intelligence — 37 videos and 111 images — supplied in July that year.

374 dogs were found at the kennels, with 95 seized as they were found to be suffering, 22 in need of treatment under general anaesthetic, and one in five dogs found to be in need of an urgent veterinary check-up, the court has previously heard.

Mr Swindells failed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning, and evidence was partially heard from animal behaviourist Stephanie Hedges in his absence — who described dogs at the kennels as having developed compulsions, similar to OCD behaviour in humans.

Video footage shown in court showed one dog repeatedly running in a particular circle its enclosure, following a path it had run so many times the bedding had rubbed away on that section of floor.

Ms Hedges also asserted that she had personally seen dogs have a “good quality of life” in a kennel atmosphere, and so any suffering brought about in these circumstances was “unnecessary”.

She also explored the dogs’ fear responses to both strangers and members of staff at the business, and said that many had made progress after being removed into RSPCA care.

The court was also told that the boiler suits, police uniform, and gloves worn by people on the site during the raid would not have been a cause of particular fear for the dogs, as the people would still be clearly human to them.

However, before her evidence in chief could conclude, the court heard that Mr Swindells had been in hospital this morning due to an injury.

It was agreed to postpone the evidence to allow for Mr Swindells to produce evidence of this, however the information about his hospital visit, health, and discharge which came back before court in the afternoon session amounted to “self reported” the prosecution asserted.

The judge offered Mr Swindells a CVP link to attend the court remotely for the afternoon, but a response was received that there was no service and that he was in pain.

The judge explained he had previously attended hearings by CVP from his home, and that if he was too unwell to stand trial currently, a medical note would need to be produced for him to even request adjournment.

It was agreed to postpone the evidence for the afternoon to allow this to be corresponded to Mr Swindells, with Ms Hedges due to return to the stand tomorrow (June 18).