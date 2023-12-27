Over 700 plastic ducks took part in an annual Boxing Day race.

The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race was held for the 39th time on Tuesday (December 26) in Bottesford.

Alongside its annual Santa sleigh as well, the duck race aimed to raise money for Dove Cottage Day Hospice, Rainbow Hospice and Grantham Foodbank.

Over 700 ducks took part in the annual race.

Nigel Davies, president of the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club, said: “The event always attracts a large number of visitors and has a great community feel to it, with lots of people out and about on Boxing Day morning.

“Our message for everyone that took part and bought a duck is thank you for our community's continued support.

“This year’s event was a quick one as there was a lot of water in the river.

Crowds turned out for the 39th Vale of Belvoir Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race.

“We always make sure we catch and collect the ducks at the need of the race, ready to be counted and renumbered by Bottesford Scouts in the lead up to next year's race.”

At the finish line, the Sherwood Foresters Morris Dancers also entertained crowds.

The Sherwood Foresters Morris Dancers entertained crowds.

The Lions Club wanted to thank each venue that sold the rubber ducks.

These included: Taylors Butchers, Pizzini Coffee Shop, Bottesford Village Store, Little Jacks Farm and Garden Centre, Nisa Bottesford, SIDS Quality Fruit and Vegetables, Hair Hut and Bottesford Bowls Club.

Crowds watched on as the ducks made their way down the route.

They also wanted to thank Bottesford Fish and Chip Bar, The Bull Inn, The Rutland Arms . Venue 12 Cafe & Bar. The Co-operative Food - Bottesford, Margo & Plum Festive Market. The Gap Inn, STAR Discounts at the Bull Inn carpark, Bottesford Community Library, The Royal Oak in East Bridgford, Veitch’s Hair & Co and Durham Ox Orston.