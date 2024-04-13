An annual charity football tournament will be held in memory of a founding member.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup will see Grantham Town FC, Harrowby United, Sleaford Town FC and newcomers Deeping Rangers compete on July 13 and July 20.

This year’s cup will be held in memory of Mick Massingham, a founding member of the cup, who died last year.

Mick Massingham, a founding member of the South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee, died in 2023.

Committee chairman Coun Ian Selby (Ind, Grantham Harrowby) said: “It is great to bring back the competition for its fourth year and looking forward to raising much needed funds for the nominated charities.”

Each year the cup raises money for charities and each team has chosen a charity to raise money for.

Sleaford Town FC has chosen Rainbow Stars, Grantham Town FC has chosen the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society, Harrowby United has chosen the Grantham Autistic Information Network and Deeping Rangers has chosen Dementia Support South Lincs.

On July 13, the two semi-finals will see Deeping Rangers versus Grantham Town FC at the Haydon Whitham Stadium in Market Deeping and Harrowby United versus Sleaford Town at the JRL Brickwork Stadium in Grantham.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup is an annual football tournament that raises money for charities within the district.

The final will take place on July 20 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium in Trent Road, Grantham, at 3pm.

Games for third and fourth place will take place on the same day at 12.30pm.

Anyone who would like to donate to the charities can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-south-kesteven-charity-cup.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessment but committee members are still looking for more sponsorship.

Anyone who would like to sponsor the tournament can email info@skcharitycup.org.