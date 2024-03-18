Despite the rainy weather, an annual Easter egg run was a “brilliant” day.

The 33rd Bottesford Easter Egg Run took place yesterday (Sunday, March 17) where 278 bikers travelled from the Rutland Arms in Bottesford to Grantham’s Meres Leisure Centre.

Organiser John Bartlett said it was “brilliant”.

Bikers travelling through Grantham on Sunday (March 17).

He added: “We were down on numbers because of the weather, but it was gorgeous in the afternoon on the ride back.

“It went very well and everyone loved it. It was very good.

“A massive thank you to everybody from myself and the people who received the eggs in Grantham and Melton.”

The number of Easter eggs collected are yet to be counted, but from the change collection there was £278 raised.

The bikers getting a well deserved drink.

Easter Eggs galore!

John found this “very strange” due to the amount matching the number of bikers that took part.

The bikers will be delivering Christmas presents to children in the area as part of their annual toy run on November 24.

Left to right: Councillor Paul Stokes, Councillor Tim Harrison and Councillor Ian Selby

Coun Harrison and Coun Selby preparing some well deserved drinks for the bikers.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, greeting the bikers.

