An annual music festival returns next week.

The Grantham Music Festival returns for the 63rd time on Tuesday (March 4) and runs until Saturday, March 8, at ChristChurch in Finkin Street, Grantham.

The festival will once again celebrate music and talent from within Grantham and the surrounding area.

Fund-raising concert for Grantham Music Festival at ChristChurch.

Chairman of the festival Joanne Gardner said: “We are delighted to welcome back former GMF trophy winner Heidi Fardell, this time as an adjudicator and we look forward to hearing from her as she shares her thoughts on the upcoming performances.

“We would like to express special thanks to our accompanists, who provide invaluable support to our musicians, helping bring each performance to its full potential.

“We are also deeply grateful to the teachers and mentors as well as parents, who guide and nurture these talented individuals.

“Your commitment and encouragement play an essential role in shaping the future of music.

“Finally, to our patrons and supporters - thank you for being here, for believing in the power of music and for helping to make this event possible.

“Your presence and generosity ensure that we can continue fostering a love of music in our community.”

Morning and afternoon sessions will take place on each day. These are:

• Tuesday, March 4 - strings session. The morning session is 9.30am until 12.10pm and afternoon session is 2pm until 4.10pm.

• Wednesday, March 5 - school groups and choirs. The morning session is 10am until 12.10pm and afternoon is 1pm until 3pm.

• Thursday, March 6 - mainly piano. The morning session is 10am until 12pm and afternoon is 2pm until 4.40pm.

• Friday, March 7 - strings. The morning session is 10am until 12pm and afternoon is 2pm until 4pm.

• Saturday, March 8 - vocal classes and adult choirs. The evening session is from 7pm.

There will also be a trophy presentation and concert on Saturday, March 15 at 7pm, where a selected few musicians will be asked to perform again.

Each session is £3 or £5 if people attend two sessions in one day.