A flower and garden show returns to a castle this weekend for its eighth year.

Belvoir Castle’s Flower and Garden show returns to the castle, near Grantham, on Saturday July 12, and Sunday, July 13.

The popular show which is deemed as a haven for garden enthusiasts, outdoor-minded families and those seeking a beautiful mid-summer day out.

Andy Tudbury, head gardener at Belvoir Castle said: “Last year’s flower and garden show was a huge hit with visitors near and afar, who flocked to see Belvoir bloom with beautiful displays, enjoy workshops and for a mooch about the stalls.

“For its eighth year, we wanted to go further by inviting two of the industry’s experts to host Q&As and one-off talks, which we hope inspires visitors of all abilities.

“Whether you’re a gardening novice with young children who admires nature’s beauty and wants to know more, or a dedicated amateur tending to their plots for years, there’s something for everyone at this year’s show.”

Experts Adam Frost, from the BBC, and David Domoney, from ITV, will be attending across the weekend, hosting a variety of one-off talks, meet and greets and participating in a Q&A-style gardeners question time.

David Domoney

Adam Frost

Adam regularly presents coverage of RHS Flower Shows. Previously residing in Rutland for several years to work at Barnsdale Gardens, Adam has also achieved seven gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, is a published author and runs his own garden design and landscape business.

David Domoney, a Chartered Horticulturist and Broadcaster, is a familiar face on ITV’s Love Your Garden, This Morning and Love Your Weekend, also having presented on the Grow Your Own Show and Growing Food with James Martin on ITV.

Rose gardens

Visitors will also get to admire stunning border displays from talented designers who are based as far as Lisbon.

Judges will select a deserving winner, engage in children’s sessions led by Karen Gimson from BBC Radio Leiccester, listen to live music from vintage singer Johnny Victory and enjoy shopping opportunities from small businesses.

Rose gardens at Belvoir Castle.

To book tickets, go to https://www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/belvoir-castle-flower-garden-show/.