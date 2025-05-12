An annual football fundraiser will return to raise money for dementia and autism support services in the area.

The 2025 South Kesteven Charity Cup will take place on Tuesday, July 15, with Deeping Rangers and Harrowby United set to face off in a single decisive match.

This year’s tournament returns to The Haydon Whitham Stadium in Market Deeping, kicking off at 7.30pm.

Deeping celebrate their victory in the South Kesteven Charity Cup. Photo: Jason Richardson

Organisers have introduced a new one-match format, with reigning champions Deeping Rangers aiming to retain the title against last year’s finalists, Harrowby United.

Funds raised will go to two local causes: South Lincolnshire Dementia Support and the Grantham Autistic Information Network.

The charity football tournament was created in 2019 by Grantham councillor Ian Selby to unite communities across South Kesteven through sport.

Since then, it has raised thousands for charities nominated by participating teams from Grantham, Sleaford and beyond.

Further updates and details are available at skcharitycup.org.

