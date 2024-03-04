A town music festival returns this week.

The 62nd Grantham Music Festival begins today (Monday, March 4) and runs until Saturday (March 9) at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of young performers.

Fund-raising concert for Grantham Music Festival at ChristChurch.

“It is always great for them to have an audience in addition to family and friends so please do come along for some great music.”

The schedule for this year’s festival is:

• Wednesday, March 6 - vocal classes in the afternoon from 1.30pm until 4.30pm

• Wednesday, March 6 - evening vocal and choral classes from 7pm until 9.40pm

• Thursday, March 7 - primary school choirs and instrumental groups and lower grade piano from 10am until 12.15pm.

• Thursday, March 7 - primary school choirs with an additional group and higher grade piano from 2pm until 4.15pm

• Friday, March 8 - strings and harps from 9.15am until 12.15pm

• Friday, March 8 - brass, two skills and strings from 2pm until 5pm

It costs £3 per entry per session and entry for two sessions on one day costs £5.

Programmes cost £3.

The trophy concert will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 7pm.