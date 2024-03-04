Grantham’s 62nd Music Festival returns
A town music festival returns this week.
The 62nd Grantham Music Festival begins today (Monday, March 4) and runs until Saturday (March 9) at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.
A spokesperson for the event said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of young performers.
“It is always great for them to have an audience in addition to family and friends so please do come along for some great music.”
The schedule for this year’s festival is:
It costs £3 per entry per session and entry for two sessions on one day costs £5.
Programmes cost £3.
The trophy concert will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 7pm.