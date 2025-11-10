Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham marks Remembrance Day with parade and wreath-laying ceremony

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:25, 10 November 2025

Residents, members of the armed forces and supporters lined Grantham’s streets on Sunday to pay their respects on Remembrance Day.

The Remembrance Parade began on St Peter’s Hill at 10.30am before proceeding down the high street to St Wulfram’s Church, where the annual service was held.

Former and current members of the military, dignitaries, scouts and schoolchildren joined the event, which was followed by the Last Post and a two-minute silence before wreaths were laid at the war memorial.

SKDC Chairman Ian Selby lays a wreath at the memorial. Photo: RSM Photography
SKDC Chairman Ian Selby lays a wreath at the memorial. Photo: RSM Photography

South Kesteven District Council chairman, Coun Ian Selby, was among those laying wreaths.

On Facebook, he said: “Remembrance Sunday parade today was a memorable occasion.

“Fabulous turnout in Grantham.

Residents and armed forces join Remembrance Parade in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
Residents and armed forces join Remembrance Parade in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

“Father Stuart gave another excellent sermon.

“Well done to everyone who took part. I thought all the cadet and scout groups looked fabulous.”

Hundreds lined the streets for the parade. Photo: RSM Photography
Hundreds lined the streets for the parade. Photo: RSM Photography
Grantham marks Remembrance Day with parade and wreath-laying ceremony. Photo: RSM Photography
Grantham marks Remembrance Day with parade and wreath-laying ceremony. Photo: RSM Photography
Councillors watch on from the steps of Grantham Guildhall. Photo: RSM Photography
Councillors watch on from the steps of Grantham Guildhall. Photo: RSM Photography
SKDC Chairman Ian Selby lays a wreath at the memorial. Photo: RSM Photography
SKDC Chairman Ian Selby lays a wreath at the memorial. Photo: RSM Photography
Annual Remembrance Sunday service attracts military, scouts and community. Photo: RSM Photography
Annual Remembrance Sunday service attracts military, scouts and community. Photo: RSM Photography
Wreaths were laid by dignitaries, military personnel and local council. Photo: RSM Photography
Wreaths were laid by dignitaries, military personnel and local council. Photo: RSM Photography
Parade began at St Peter’s Hill before moving to St Wulfram’s Church. Photo: RSM Photography
Parade began at St Peter’s Hill before moving to St Wulfram’s Church. Photo: RSM Photography
Father Stuart delivered the sermon during the town’s Remembrance service. Photo: RSM Photography
Father Stuart delivered the sermon during the town’s Remembrance service. Photo: RSM Photography
MP Gareth Davies pays his respects. Photo: RSM Photography
MP Gareth Davies pays his respects. Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography
Photo: RSM Photography

Photos courtesy of RSM Photography.

Charity Education Grantham Human Interest Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE