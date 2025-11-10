Residents, members of the armed forces and supporters lined Grantham’s streets on Sunday to pay their respects on Remembrance Day.

The Remembrance Parade began on St Peter’s Hill at 10.30am before proceeding down the high street to St Wulfram’s Church, where the annual service was held.

Former and current members of the military, dignitaries, scouts and schoolchildren joined the event, which was followed by the Last Post and a two-minute silence before wreaths were laid at the war memorial.

SKDC Chairman Ian Selby lays a wreath at the memorial. Photo: RSM Photography

South Kesteven District Council chairman, Coun Ian Selby, was among those laying wreaths.

On Facebook, he said: “Remembrance Sunday parade today was a memorable occasion.

“Fabulous turnout in Grantham.

Residents and armed forces join Remembrance Parade in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

“Father Stuart gave another excellent sermon.

“Well done to everyone who took part. I thought all the cadet and scout groups looked fabulous.”

Hundreds lined the streets for the parade. Photo: RSM Photography

Grantham marks Remembrance Day with parade and wreath-laying ceremony. Photo: RSM Photography

Councillors watch on from the steps of Grantham Guildhall. Photo: RSM Photography

Annual Remembrance Sunday service attracts military, scouts and community. Photo: RSM Photography

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries, military personnel and local council. Photo: RSM Photography

Parade began at St Peter’s Hill before moving to St Wulfram’s Church. Photo: RSM Photography

Father Stuart delivered the sermon during the town’s Remembrance service. Photo: RSM Photography

MP Gareth Davies pays his respects. Photo: RSM Photography

Photos courtesy of RSM Photography.