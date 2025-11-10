Former and current members of the military, dignitaries, scouts and schoolchildren joined the event, which was followed by the Last Post and a two-minute silence before wreaths were laid at the war memorial.
South Kesteven District Council chairman, Coun Ian Selby, was among those laying wreaths.
On Facebook, he said: “Remembrance Sunday parade today was a memorable occasion.
“Fabulous turnout in Grantham.
“Father Stuart gave another excellent sermon.
“Well done to everyone who took part. I thought all the cadet and scout groups looked fabulous.”