Santa has paid a visit to a Grantham care home.

Grantham Fire Station’s annual Santa sleigh has visited Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road.

Anita Asken, lifestyle manager at Richard House, said: “Twas the week before Christmas not a siren to be heard but bells were ringing on this cold Christmas night.

The Grantham Fire Station Santa sleigh at Richard House Care Home, in Grantham.

“The residents of Richard House looked out of their windows to see what is was it was Santa in his sleigh with fireman by his side protecting his way.

“Richard House smiled and whooped with joy as Santa went on his merry way.”