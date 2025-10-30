Handmade heroes and villains have lined a village’s streets for its annual scarecrow trail.

Organised by the Claypole School PTFA, the Claypole Scarecrow Trail returned this half-term to offer some family fun while fundraising to enhance Claypole Church of England Primary School pupils’ education.

With the theme of heroes and villains, this year’s trail has seen 13 entries with characters including Cruella de Vil, Dogman, and Poison Ivy recreated in straw.

Claypole Scarecrow Trail 2025. Photo: Supplied

Melissa Cumberland, of the PTFA, said: “We have people from different villages come along to see the scarecrows, especially pupils of the school who live in other villages, and you see people walking along with their maps.

“The funds raised go towards the school, we buy enrichment items for the school — whether it be for specific projects or new learning resources.”

Claypole Scarecrow Trail 2025. Photo: Supplied

Claypole Scarecrow Trail 2025. Photo: Supplied

Trail maps are available for a suggested donation £2 each from St Peter’s Church, Claypole Village Store, and F Doncasters Butchers. Donations can be made in cash, via QR code, or online through the PTFA’s JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/claypolescarecrowtrail2025.

Each trail sheet includes a few fun questions, and completed sheets can be posted in the Claypole Village Hall post box for the chance to win a prize and also vote for the best scarecrow.

The creators of the winning scarecrow will be presented with a hamper, including a gift card donated by Pennells Lincoln.

The 2025 trail runs until Sunday, November 2.