Grantham Ark Sleepout had a ‘great sense of camaraderie’
An annual sleepout that raises money and awareness for homeless people was held last week.
The Grantham Ark Sleepout saw around 30 people sleep out in the cold on Friday (December 8) night.
Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, also took part in the event, which was organised by St Wulfram’s Church.
Coun Whittington said: “I was only one of about thirty people who took part in the sleepout last night.
“There was a great sense of camaraderie and mutual support between all those who took part.
“Many thanks to all those who participated and all those who sponsored everyone.”
The annual event raises money for Grantham Ark to set up an emergency night shelter for vulnerable people in Grantham.