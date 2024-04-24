An annual St George’s Day parade had a great turnout at the weekend.
The Grantham Scouts and Guides led their annual St George’s Day parade through the streets of Grantham yesterday (Sunday, April 21).
Eileen Booth, lead volunteer for the Grantham District Scouts, said: “It was an excellent parade.
“It went very well and it was greatly supported by the Rotary Clubs and members of the Scouts Association.
“It was also a really good service and the children loved it.”
The parade began at 2pm from the Grantham College car park, before it proceeded to Stonebridge Road, onto Avenue Road, along Castlegate and then into St Wulfram’s Church for the service.
After the service, the parade reformed in Castlegate and made its way back along the route it came.
