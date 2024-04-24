An annual St George’s Day parade had a great turnout at the weekend.

The Grantham Scouts and Guides led their annual St George’s Day parade through the streets of Grantham yesterday (Sunday, April 21).

Eileen Booth, lead volunteer for the Grantham District Scouts, said: “It was an excellent parade.

“It went very well and it was greatly supported by the Rotary Clubs and members of the Scouts Association.

“It was also a really good service and the children loved it.”

The parade began at 2pm from the Grantham College car park, before it proceeded to Stonebridge Road, onto Avenue Road, along Castlegate and then into St Wulfram’s Church for the service.

After the service, the parade reformed in Castlegate and made its way back along the route it came.

The day was said to be "greatly supported" by members of the public.

The Scouts and Guides held their annual parade through the streets of Grantham.

Music also featured in the annual parade.

All focus was on those involved in the parade.

After the Scouts and Guides made their way through the town centre, a service was also held at St Wulfram's Church.

Music featured in the St George's Day parade in Grantham.

Members of South Kesteven District Council took part in the parade.

People of all ages took part in the annual parade.

Scouts wave their flags to celebrate St George.

Members of South Kesteven District Council, including the Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington, took part in the parade.

Visitors look on as the parade made its way through Grantham.

Music featured in the St George's Day parade in Grantham.

