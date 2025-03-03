A gang of badly behaved youths is plaguing a town centre.

Lincolnshire Police has put the issue of anti-social behaviour amongst youths in Grantham town centre, including in parks and shops, as one of its top priorities for January until March.

It comes in response to an increase in incidents within the town centre over the last few months.

PC Karl Cinevas, community beat manager for Grantham, said: “When we looked at the number of offences and started trying to identify who was responsible, we found that a group of around five or six specific young people seemed to be present at a lot of incidents.

“The type of behaviour was varied but usually involved group behaviour in assaults, damage and public order, such as shouting, swearing, behaving in a disorderly way and some violence.”

PC Cinevas says the problem is not necessarily affecting the town centre, but more people travelling in and around the area.

“We’ve looked at the problem from a victim’s point of view and then checked what is happening against the data,” said PC Cinevas.

“Some of the incidents seem less significant when taken alone, but not so when looked at together.

“The case was referred to the Anti-Social Behaviour Risk Assessment Conference, which means relevant agencies can all contribute to solve the problem and it isn’t then reliant on enforcement alone.

“Some of the group are moving through the criminal justice system, while others have been offered divisions and interventions from the Futures for Me team.

“We’ve also carried out targeted patrols in the worst-effected locations, and varied the way we do that by using foot and cycle patrols where it’s relevant.”

Lincolnshire Police will continue to work with town businesses and retailers to ensure ASB is kept under control.

PC Cinevas added: “We have worked hard to maintain relationships with local businesses, and we hope that this means they report to us in a timely way.

“We think that most businesses will do the right thing when we recommend ways for them to reduce the likelihood of them becoming a victim, like installing good quality CCTV.”

Anyone who does experience anti-social behaviour is encouraged to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.