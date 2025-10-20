Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has warned people not to block fire exits with objects, saying that this can be 'life-threatening'.

It comes after Coun Matthew Bailey (Conservative), who represents the Grantham St Wulfram's ward, raised concerns about a fire door at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre.

The fire door at the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre. Photo: Coun Matthew Bailey

Speaking to the culture and leisure overview and scrutiny committee at South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday (October 14), he said he was visiting the leisure centre with his son and noticed that the chair had jammed the door shut.

Coun Paul Stokes (Independent), deputy leader of the district council, who represents the Grantham Arnoldfield ward, said the council had looked into his concerns and found that there were no problems with the fire doors.

He said the issue has now been resolved and was done in ‘human error’.

Daniel Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that fire exits should be kept clear.

He said: "Fire exits are designed to be as easy as possible to use in the event of an emergency. Anything that slows down a potential escape could be life threatening.

“As the enforcing authority of the fire safety legislation, LFR are committed to working with businesses and providing required information/education, but where required have to enforce the required standards.

"Simply put, there are minimum requirements from a safety perspective, with emergency exits an integral part of arrangements.

“If there's something in the pathway to the door, or preventing the door from opening, it's a hazard and shouldn't be there.”