Revised plans to convert a former school site in Grantham into a 60-home development have been approved.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee had initially rejected the original application from Invicta Developments Limited in August 2023. It has now approved a revised proposal to convert the Old School House on Station Road East into six apartments over two floors.

The plan also includes demolishing the existing school and workshop buildings to make way for 54 new apartments across three three-storey blocks. It also outlines communal gardens, cycle storage, and 20 parking bays.

The proposed Old School House development. Image: SKDC

During a meeting on Thursday (January 6), Adam Partington - speaking on behalf of the applicant - noted that the developer had worked closely with officers to reshape the proposal after it was originally refused.

He described the former school as a "non-designated heritage asset" that remained open until the late 1970s before later becoming an indoor market and antiques centre. The applicant no longer considers a retail use viable.

"It will bring a lasting improvement to the area," he told the committee, also claiming the proposal would preserve a meaningful legacy of the school.

Grantham St Vincent's Coun Charmaine Morgan (Independent) generally supported the revised application, believing it would be a "step forward for the area".

Coun Tim Harrison (Independent) said he had "grave reservations" about the plans, feeling there was not enough parking and that residents would end up parking on the road.

In response, Coun Morgan pointed out that the development would be ideal for young commuters, many of whom would not need a car due to its close proximity to Grantham Railway Station. She added that if parking was needed, there were plenty of car parks nearby.

Coun Paul Wood (Independent) proposed approving the application, saying that although he was underwhelmed by the overall design, it was an improvement on the previous submission. This was seconded by Coun Paul Fellows (Independent).

Ultimately, the plans were approved, with only two councillors voting against.

