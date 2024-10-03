Lincolnshire Police issue appeal after burglary in Grantham
Published: 11:26, 03 October 2024
Police officers are investigating a burglary.
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information after jewellery and cash were stolen from a home in Vale Road, Grantham, between 7.45am and 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 1).
Officers say thieves were seen breaking into the property by smashing a conservatory door.
Anyone with information should contact DC Chris Hughes by emailing chris.hughes2@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 370 of October 1.