Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police issue appeal after burglary in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:26, 03 October 2024

Police officers are investigating a burglary.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information after jewellery and cash were stolen from a home in Vale Road, Grantham, between 7.45am and 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 1).

Officers say thieves were seen breaking into the property by smashing a conservatory door.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information. Photo: Istock
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information. Photo: Istock

Anyone with information should contact DC Chris Hughes by emailing chris.hughes2@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 370 of October 1.

Crime Grantham Lincs Homepage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE