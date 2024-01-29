Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious head injuries at the weekend.

Officers were notified of the discovery of the man who was found in Welham Street, Grantham, at around 12.53am on Sunday (January 28).

The man was later taken to hospital for treatment and remains there.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are now trying to piece together the series of events that led to the man’s injuries and are asking members of the public with information to come forward.

“Anyone who was in and around the area between the times of 9pm on Saturday, January 27 and 1am on Sunday, January 28 is encouraged to contact us.”

Anyone with information should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 69 of January 28.