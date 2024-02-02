Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man’s body was discovered at the edge of a field.

The body was found near Ropsley Road between Ropsley and Oasby, to the east of Grantham, and is yet to have been identified.

Officers say the investigation is at an early stage – with the body only discovered at 10.15am yesterday (February 1).

Police say a body was discovered. Photo: stock

A force spokesman said: “It’s not clear when the man died and we have yet to confirm his identity. The man is described as white, with a shaved head and was wearing a black parka coat, grey adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.”

They added: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything in the last week or so that might help our investigation, or who may have captured anything relevant on their dashcam.”

Anyone with information that could to identify the man or help police in their investigation should call 101 or email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk with incident reference number 97 of February 1.