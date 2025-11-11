Leicestershire Police are appealing to speak to a man in connection with a report of an assault on a minibus driver.

The incident took place at around 11.50am on Friday September 12, when the Central Connect minibus was in the Station Road area of Bottesford.

The man was refused entry onto the minibus by the driver, leading to the man reportedly hitting the driver in the face. The driver did not report any injuries.

Leicestershire Police appealing to speak to the man pictured in connection with a report of an assault on a minibus driver. Photo: Leic Police

Officers are now appealing to the public to help with identifying the man pictured, who they believe will be able to help with ongoing enquiries.

If you recognise the man, or you are the man pictured, or you have any further information in relation to the incident, contact Police Constable Ben Orton quoting reference 25*564594.

You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101.