An investigation has been launched after a woman was assaulted at the weekend.

A woman was walking along Commercial Road, Grantham, during the early hours of Sunday morning (February 9) when she was assaulted, resulting in injuries to her face and arm.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage that may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 136 of February 11.

Alternatively, people can email DC Vicky Crawley on victoria.crawley@lincs.police.uk and quote the incident number in the subject line.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.