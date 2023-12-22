Police are appealing for CCTV footage after a man was spotted trying to get into a locked garage.

Officers say that on Tuesday (December 19) the man was seen trying to force his way into a garage at a home in Cox Drive, Bottesford.

A spokesperson for Melton Police said: “We received a report of a suspicious incident on Cox Drive, Bottesford which occurred on Tuesday, December 19 around 3.40pm.

Police are appealing for CCTV footage.

“A male walked down a driveway and tried a garage door, then walked away after finding it locked.

“It is believed the male had a Black Mercedes Vito Van, possibly a 59 plate.”

Anyone with CCTV footage or information should contact Melton Police by calling 101 and quoting incident LEP-201223-0136.