Police are appealing for help after they discovered nearly 200 cannabis plants in a former shop.

Lincolnshire Police were at the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham, until yesterday (Thursday, April 11) after officers discovered between 100 to 200 cannabis on Wednesday (April 10) afternoon.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Lincolnshire Police had a screen guard at the premises until Thursday (April 11). Photo: RSM Photography

Officers are appealing for information that may assist with their investigation.

Police discovered nearly 200 cannabis plants in the property in Bridge End Road, Grantham.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 167 of April 10.