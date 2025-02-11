A planning appeal has been held to decide whether 150 homes on a major development can be occupied before highway upgrades are completed.

The hearing on the land at Rectory Farm in Grantham, chaired by planning inspector Dominic Young, took place on February 4 at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Representatives from South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), National Highways, and the developers Vistry Homes and Jelson Homes discussed the proposal.

The planning appeal took place earlier this month. Photo: Linda Jackson.

SKDC and National Highways opposed early occupation, citing safety concerns, while developers pledged to complete improvements quickly.

They said allowing the first 50 homes to be occupied is essential to recoup investment and ease the housing shortfall.

However, SKDC councillors rejected the request to occupy 150 homes before roadworks were completed in April 2024, warning of congestion risks and unsafe driving conditions.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

Since launching their appeal for 150 homes to be occupied, Vistry Homes has secured permission to build and occupy the first 50 homes at its King's Newton development.

"In November, Vistry representatives reaffirmed their commitment to A1/A52 upgrades, citing major financial and technical investment.

Despite some councillors’ reservations, the application was approved to address housing needs and advance junction upgrades.

The planning inspector will decide on the appeal in due course.