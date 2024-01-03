Police have issued a CCTV image as part of an investigation into a nightclub sexual assault.

The appeal comes after a woman is said to have been touched by a man in the toilets of ‘Gold’ in the early hours of Monday.

Lincolnshire Police want to trace this man in connection with a sexual assault in the toilets at Gold in Grantham

Officers say they want to identify the man in question ‘as part of their inquiries’ into the incident at the club, at the back of the Gravity pub in Market Place.

A force spokesman said: “We are appealing for help to identify the person in this footage who might be able to help with an investigation into a report of a sexual assault.

“We received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted by being touched by a man she did not know in the toilets of nightclub’s “Gold” women’s toilets at around 4am on New Year’s Day.

“We would like to identify the person in this image so we can speak to them as part of our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is urged to email PC Carmen Booth on Carmen.Booth2@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 225 of January 1 2024.