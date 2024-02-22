Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police searching for Grantham teenager in connection with multiple offences including burglary

By Katie Green
-
Published: 14:24, 22 February 2024

Police are searching for a wanted teenager for failing to attend court.

James Price, 19 and from Grantham, failed to attend court in connection with driving offences, burglary, failing to comply and a breach of court order.

Officers believe Price may be travelling throughout the UK using different vehicles.

James Price. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 24000020301.

