Police are searching for a wanted teenager for failing to attend court.

James Price, 19 and from Grantham, failed to attend court in connection with driving offences, burglary, failing to comply and a breach of court order.

Officers believe Price may be travelling throughout the UK using different vehicles.

James Price. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 24000020301.