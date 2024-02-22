Lincolnshire Police searching for Grantham teenager in connection with multiple offences including burglary
Published: 14:24, 22 February 2024
Police are searching for a wanted teenager for failing to attend court.
James Price, 19 and from Grantham, failed to attend court in connection with driving offences, burglary, failing to comply and a breach of court order.
Officers believe Price may be travelling throughout the UK using different vehicles.
Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 24000020301.