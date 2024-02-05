Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police appeal for help in finding man, 37, wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage who was last seen in Grantham area

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:21, 05 February 2024

Police are appealing for help in order to find a man who has breached a court order.

West Mercia Police are looking for Jamie Worrall, 37, who was last seen in the Grantham area.

Officers would like to speak to Worrall in connection with an assault and criminal damage.

Jamie Worrall
Jamie Worrall

This is after several people were assaulted in The Loom and Shuttle Pub, in Stourport Road, Kidderminster, on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Anyone who sees Worsall should call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk.

Send us your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk

Crime Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE