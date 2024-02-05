Police are appealing for help in order to find a man who has breached a court order.

West Mercia Police are looking for Jamie Worrall, 37, who was last seen in the Grantham area.

Officers would like to speak to Worrall in connection with an assault and criminal damage.

Jamie Worrall

This is after several people were assaulted in The Loom and Shuttle Pub, in Stourport Road, Kidderminster, on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Anyone who sees Worsall should call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk.

