Leicestershire Police want to trace man in relation to hate crime at Stathern pub

By Katie Green
Published: 12:45, 29 May 2024

Police are appealing for help to trace a man following a reported hate crime.

An Asian man was approached by another man while he was having a drink in a pub in Main Street, Stathern at around 5.15pm on Saturday, March 30,

During the conversation, the man made a number of offensive comments to the Asian man which have been recorded as a hate crime.

Leicestershire Police are appealing to find this man in the CCTV image.
Leicestershire Police, which released the information today, is looking to speak with a man who may have valuable information in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police by calling 101 and quote crime reference number 24000186655.

