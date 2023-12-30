An apprentice was left “amazed” when she was announced as a Grantham Journal Business Award winner.

Chloe Hudson, of Enhance Beauty, won Apprentice of the year at the awards ceremony on Friday, November 17.

The Apprentice of the Year award is given to rising stars of tomorrow within an apprenticeship scheme who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Chloe Hudson, of Enhance Beauty, wins the Apprentice of the Year award.

While undertaking her Level 2 course in hairdressing, Chloe worked at Enhance Beauty, in Brook Street, on Saturdays.

She was then offered a Level 3 apprenticeship with the business, which she studied alongside at Grantham College.

Chloe decided to venture into the world of beauty as it was more “suited” to her.

She said: “I think the apprenticeship scheme is the way forward, it allows you to get that on-the-job training.

“If you are going to college, once you leave that and you try to get a job, you have that great experience.

“I feel like there is a massive issue where you can’t actually get into the industry after you’ve just qualified.

“An apprenticeship really helps.”

Now that Chloe is fully qualified, she is helping to overlook another apprentice within Enhance Beauty.

She added: “I am trying to support her through her course because she hasn’t got too long left.”

When Chloe was announced as Apprentice of the Year, she “couldn’t believe it”.

She added: “You never think it’s going to be you.

“I just think it’s so hard to judge because we’re working in such different industries and everyone has talent.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was amazed. To have that recognition locally, it was just amazing.”

What Chloe enjoys the most about her job is when people come into the salon and they are “able to offload”.

She said: “I just love the fact people come into work and they might be having a bad day and I feel like when they come into the treatment room they will completely open up to you.

“It’s about being a therapist as they’re coming to you for advice.

“We know absolutely everything about some of our clients, probably more than what their own family knows.

“They [customers] have a lot of trust in us.”

On her winning success, Chloe said the “massive support” of her co-workers have helped her to get to where she is today.

Looking to the future, Chloe hopes to keep up with the “industry trends and find out what people want.”

She added: “You’ve got to be able to offer everything that’s on the market.

“I think it’s important to keep up with additional kinds of courses and just see what people want.”