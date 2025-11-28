An apprentice who said he always tries to do his best and improve every day has been recognised at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

The Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award, judged by The Consulting Room, recognised the rising stars of the workplace within a company apprentice scheme who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Harley Ebb - The Property Franchise Group wins Apprentice of the Year, judged by The Consulting Room, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

The category was won by Harley Ebb of the Franchise Group, who said he always gave 100 per cent to his work.

“I think I’m hard working and always try to stay positive, when I enjoy my work I stay at the top level — I love it here and want to stay as long as possible.”

Judge David O’Brien of The Consulting Room said that this was an incredibly hard category to judge, but that Harley was chosen as the winner due to his passion to learn and grow, and the hard work he had put in to pass his recent exams.

Harley Ebb heads to the stage at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Harley said he “didn’t know how to feel” when he was announced as the winner as he was still in complete disbelief:

“I can’t quite believe it, it’s completely unexpected and I never thought it would be me,” he said, “To say I’m thrilled to bits is an understatement.”

He added that he’ll display his trophy, created by Hood Parkes & Co - Iconic Engineering, on his desk at work, so he can see it every day.

The Consulting Room.

The other finalists were Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.