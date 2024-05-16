Plans to build a food storage facility to accompany a £130 million cold storage centre have been approved.

Applicants Easton Properties Limited want to construct a food processing facility with a loading and service yard to complement the Magnavale development in Easton, near Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee gave the plans the green light today (Thursday, May 16).

The new Magnavale facility at Easton continues to progress.

The build will have a total footprint of 18,630 sqm, measuring 175m in length, 110m in width, and a height of 22m.

The existing site would also repurpose a brownfield site where a former warehouse stood, but this was demolished as it was not fit for purpose.

The new development would allow food production to be consolidated on a single site, rather than the current process of storing in one place and transporting elsewhere.

The proposed site plan. Photo: SKDC

Magnavale’s new development, on the former McCain’s factory site, is set to be the tallest facility of its kind in the UK. The substantial development is visible from the A1.

The site would be to the south of the Magnavale site, which is undergoing construction and is expected to open in late 2024.

This specific development could also create up to 200 jobs and would be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Officers also noted that around £16-and-a-half million of gross value would be added to the economy.

“The officer assessment is that those public those economic benefits are a significant public benefit that should be given substantial weight in that planning balance,” said officer Adam Murray.

He later added: “Whilst there would clearly be a visual impact in terms of you will undoubtedly see the building… that's actually a minor visual adverse impact.”

A statement read out from Coun David Bellamy (Con) praised the business side of the plans but raised a number of concerns.

“This application will bring very real economic benefits to the area and carry on the history of providing jobs for the local people in the ward and wider district,” he said.

However, he warned of the cumulative HGV traffic movements on the site and the impact on the B6403 junction where he feared an increased risk of accidents or congestion.

“Local people feel justifiably we are getting developments without any infrastructure improvements,” he said.

He feared there would not be enough parking, leaving workers parking on nearby streets.

A speaker on behalf of the applicant, noted that the plans were a redevelopment of a brownfield employment site which had been in use by multiple companies for more than 50 years.

“We’re proposing a significant investment into a modern building for similar use which will not only replace lost jobs but more importantly future-proof them for generations to come,” he said.

He told councillors that significant investment would take place to expand access lanes and allow for much more queuing.

“We are not simply a developer, we are an operator at heart and we look to engage in the communities that we operate in.”

He said the company had liaised with local councils and carried out assessments, and would be discouraging HGV use of nearby Burton Lane.

Councillors raised questions around lighting, the size of the building, energy efficiency and parking on the site.

However, the plans were passed unanimously.