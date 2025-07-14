Families are being invited to join an archaeological dig to uncover a lost piece of Isaac Newton’s past.

The National Trust and York Archaeology are teaming up to excavate Beeson Close Field, next to Woolsthorpe Manor near Grantham, hoping to find remains of Newton’s mother Hannah’s former home.

Historic drawings by JC Barrow and surveys led by South Witham Archaeology Group (SWAG) and the University of Leicester suggest the site’s importance.

Children excavating a shallow trench with trowels. Photo: James Beck/Supplied

The dig will run from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 27, excluding Tuesday and Wednesday.

To kick off the project, Woolsthorpe Manor is hosting a special family archaeology weekend, with sessions on Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20.

The Sunday morning slot will be autism-friendly, with quieter spaces and sensory considerations.

Archaeologists excavating a trench. Photo: Laurence Perry/Supplied

Families can dig trenches, handle finds and try an artefact quiz.

Jennie Johns, collections and house officer, said: “It’s so important to us that children can get involved in this incredibly exciting dig.

“While we’re all buzzing with anticipation of what will be uncovered, we want to make sure that we share this enthusiasm with the next generation, encouraging them to be inquisitive about the past so that archaeology and exploration can continue to thrive.”

Laura Parker, community project officer at York Archaeology, added: “Uncovering and rediscovering stories of the past as we dig down is always a fascinating process, but even more so when you are looking for something connected to one of the best-known scientists of all time.

“This is a great opportunity for families to see what happens on a dig, and how archaeologists carefully peel back layers of the past to discover more about the history beneath our feet – and even get involved in the process for themselves.”

Free sessions must be booked in advance online at nationaltrust.org.uk/Woolsthorpe.

The event is part of the national Festival of Archaeology and includes a Finds Roadshow on July 26, where people can bring items for assessment.