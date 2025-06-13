An army cadet leader and university student who drove to the Grantham area to rape a 12-year-old girl has been jailed for 14 years.

David Thorne, of New Crescent in Cherry Willingham, had already pleaded guilty to eight sexual offences, including five rape charges on a child aged under-13 and three offences of assault by penetration on the same victim.

David Thorne

All the offences happened on three dates in December 2023.

The 22-year-old, who was studying policing at a university in Hull, previously admitted the sexual contact between himself, and his young victim had taken place, but claimed the girl had told him that she 17.

However, his claim was dismissed at a Newton Hearing – which seeks to determine truth when two sides offer conflicting evidence.

Lincoln Crown Court

Judge Simon Hirst told Thorne he had “no hesitation” in accepting the victim’s account of events.

Passing sentence today (Friday, June 13) at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Hirst said Thorne was told his victim was 12 and he replied "it did not matter".

"She feels very lonely and sad," Judge Hirst explained.

The court heard Thorne, who had no previous convictions, met up with his young victim on a number of occasions, driving from his home to pick her up from the Grantham area.

Giving evidence in court the girl insisted she told Thorne her real age and said it was Thorne who claimed to be 17.

The court was told Thorne wore his army cadet uniform during one of his visits to see the girl and had also attended universities in Huddersfield and Hull.

Prosecutor David Eager showed the court photographs of the girl taken around the period of the offences which he argued clearly showed that she was not 17.

An impact statement from the victim was read out in court at the sentence hearing.

"The crime made me angry and upset," she explained.

"I feel very sad, especially when I'm on my own."

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating, said there was no suggestion at all that Mr Thorne would seek further contact with the victim.

"He takes full responsibility for what happened and it was his responsibility to seek she was of age," Mr Cranmer-Brown stressed.

Mr Cranmer-Brown said Thorne was an otherwise decent young man who was caring for family members and had limited sexual experience of his own.

"There was no seeking out of an under-age girl," Mr Cranmer Brown added.

"He will have a long time to reflect on his behaviour."

Thorne was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to serve an extended period of 12 months on licence when he is released from custody.

A restraining order will also prevent Thorne having any further contact with his victim.

Detective Constable Victoria Oakes, who led the investigation, praised the victim for her bravery and courage.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Newton Hearing, DC Oakes said: “I am in awe of the victim involved in this case. They have been immense.

“The bravery and courage they have displayed over the last year has been truly incredible and I hope that this result offers some sense of closure.

“Thorne’s actions are reprehensible and completely unacceptable in our society. His victim was clearly underage, and he knew that.

“Instead, he chose to plead ignorance and I am glad that the judge dismissed his claims and will sentence him for his crimes in due course.

“I hope this sends a strong message to any would-be perpetrator that we will investigate to the fullest and pursue all lines of enquiry to secure justice for victims in Lincolnshire.”