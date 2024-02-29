Home   Grantham   News   Article

Man, 42, arrested on suspicion of driving offences after hit and run in Grantham

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:11, 29 February 2024
 | Updated: 09:12, 29 February 2024

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following a hit and run in which a 96-year-old man was seriously injured.

A 96-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash yesterday morning (Wednesday, February 28) on Barrowby Road, Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police arrested a man on suspicion of driving offences, and he remains in custody while police continue their investigations.

The road was closed while police tackled the accident. | Image: RSM Photography
Officers said the 96-year-old may have been crossing the road and was hit by a black vehicle that left the scene.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened at 2.30pm.

