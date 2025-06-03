An arsonist is said to have deliberately set a tent alight while a homeless person was still inside.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Grantham’s South Lodge Park, known locally as The Paddocks, in the early hours of today (Tuesday June 3).

A man in his 40s was in one of the tents used by homeless people as it went up in flames — but is said to have escaped with no serious injuries.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

A police spokesman said: “Initial examinations of the scene by fire investigators indicate that this was a deliberate ignition, as we are investigating this as a suspected arson with intent to endanger life.

“We are now asking for your help.

“The area is sheltered by trees, and we know that the time of morning this happened will mean witnesses are limited.

“We need you to check CCTV, ring doorbell, or dashcam of the surrounding roads and footpaths close to The Paddocks to see if it captured anyone in that area either on foot, in or on a vehicle or any kind around the time of the offence. The timescale we are looking for is between 1.30am and 2.15am.

“If you have any other information, we would also like to hear from you.”

Firefighters tackled the blaze. Photo: stock

Fire and rescue teams say the blaze caused ‘severe damage’ to 100% of one tent, 30% of another tent, and 20% of a third tent, and was extinguished using one water backpack and one drag.

To get in touch with officers, email NSKCID@Lincs.police.uk and quote incident 20 of June 3.

You can also call 101 and ask to be put through to the duty sergeant at Grantham CID quoting the same incident number.