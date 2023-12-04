Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham Art Club ‘set to the challenge’ in recent art competition

By Katie Green
Published: 07:00, 04 December 2023

The Grantham Art Club recently held a competition.

Members of the group were “set to the challenge” when they were asked to paint a landscape or seascape that was “different from usual”.

Local artist Dennis Hobbs was invited to judge the pictures and comment on them.

Left to right: Lynn Carr, Dennis Hobbs, Philip Steer and Liz Steer.
In first place was Philip Steer, in second was Lynn Carr and in third was Liz Steer.

The Grantham Art Club meets on Monday mornings in the community room in Manners Street.

For more information, contact Nelson Porter by calling 01476 564204.

