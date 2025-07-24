An emotional art installation inspired by a young girl’s legacy brought together pupils, staff and the community to raise money and share kindness.

As part of Creative Day 2025, the Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham teamed up with Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect to create a butterfly-themed display of hope and kindness, while promoting mental health awareness.

Hundreds of delicate tissue paper butterflies, felted chrysalis sculptures and LED-lit structures formed the centrepiece of the installation, crafted by students across all year groups.

A close-up of the giant butterfly, showcasing the messages of hope in its wings. Photo: Supplied

Key Stage 3 pupils created the butterfly canopy and outdoor 3D designs, while Year 10 art students worked on intricate stained-glass style pieces and panels of backlit wings.

Media students produced a video combining messages of hope, played alongside Campaign Against Living Miserably’s (CALM’s) ‘Missed Birthdays’ film.

The school welcomed visitors in the evening to view the artwork and hear the recordings.

Pupils and supporters help install one of the giant butterfly artworks. Photo: Supplied

The event raised more than £734 for Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect, with donations still coming in.

Evelyn Gibson died in 2022, aged 15, following her own battles with mental health.

Her mother and stepfather, Jack and Jenni Swift, created Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect to promote kindness.

Two pupils chalk butterfly designs onto the ground outside the school. Photo: Supplied

It teaches that a simple act of kindness can spark unseen waves of positivity.

Jack and Jenni, who attended the display, said they were “blown away by the stunning display” and “moved” by the messages of hope, kindness and positivity.

“The creativity, thought and compassion shown has left us deeply humbled,” they said.

A volunteer works on a large butterfly filled with messages of hope. Photo: Supplied

“Evelyn loved being creative and this display captured her spirit so powerfully.”

Craig Martini, head of art at the school, added: “The whole project has truly been a combination of creative specialisms, disciplines and processes, coming together in an incredibly special way.

Evelyn Gibson

“Not only celebrating the life of Evelyn but also encouraging our students and community within the academy to engage with and discuss an incredibly important topic.

Delicate butterflies are suspended from the ceiling as part of the canopy installation. Photo: Supplied

Chrysalises hang outside the school as part of the immersive artwork. Photo: Supplied

A detailed view of some of the handcrafted tissue paper butterflies. Photo: Supplied

Chalk butterflies cover the ground in front of the academy during Creative Day. Photo: Supplied

A close-up of the butterfly sculpture adorned with messages of kindness and positivity. Photo: Supplied

Handmade flowers form part of the colourful outdoor installation. Photo: Supplied

“I would personally like to thank all of the staff and students who have worked unbelievably hard to pull everything together and to everyone that contributed.

“We hope that our installation and the messages of hope bring a little bit of joy to those who have engaged with it and send out that little bit more positivity into the world.”