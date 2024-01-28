In 1857, William Rawlings advertised the Artichoke Inn in the Grantham Journal, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

‘William Rawlings begs to return thanks to his Friends for past favours, and respectfully informs them and the public generally that he has obtained a license to the above Inn, from this day, 10th October inst, to deal in Spirits, and that it is his intention to deserve a share of patronage by submitting for sale home-brew’d Ale of a wholesome and generous quality for which this house has long been noted, together with Spirits of the very best class that can be purchased which he will have pleasure in retailing to his customers on as liberal terms as possible’.

N.B. W.R. has recently fitted up premises on the spot with all modern appliances which enables him to Clip and Singe Horses in the most scientific manner.

The former Artichoke Inn as it looks today.

In the 1861 census, the Rawlings family consisting of William, his wife Eliza and their four children still lived on Swinegate, but William was listed as ‘late publican’.