A market with over 60 different artisans is set to create a very ‘Christmassy feel’ next weekend.

The Fulbeck Artisan Market, run by the Fulbeck Craft Centre, is hosting its December market next Saturday (December 14) from 10am to 3pm.

The popular market will offer a variety of products ranging from ceramics, needlework, recycled and upcycled products, glasswork, jewellery and food and drinks.

Fulbeck Craft Centre hosts monthly artisan markets and has a range of skilled makers on site.

The December market will offer a lot of Christmas-themed products, be it food and drink or crafted presents.

Resident jeweller Elizabeth Hunt said: “We are keen to promote and support local artists as we curated the markets very carefully, to make sure that the products are all made by the artisans.

“People won’t find these products on the high streets, at least not all under the same roof.

“Supporting them helps keep craftmanship alive in the area.”

There will be live music from the Leadenham Singers and an Irish harpist.

The Mad Hatters tearoom is now also based on the craft centre premises as it opened its doors on November 7.

Mrs Hunt said: “There will be a lot to see and do, so people have a lot of reasons to come and visit us.

“I can also promise that there will be a Christmassy feel and great offers.”