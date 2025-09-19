A community gallery has launched a support scheme for unemployed artists.

Union Street Gallery, run by Grantham Creates C.I.C, has secured Ability Knowledge Growth UK (AGK UK) funding to support 10 unwaged artists.

The scheme provides tailored development combining practical experience, creative training and mentoring.

Union Street Gallery Grantham. PHOTO: Google Maps

Participants will commit at least six hours a week at the gallery and receive access to studio space, materials and guidance from a team with extensive creative industry experience.

Workshops will cover social media, printmaking, resilience and applying for opportunities.

Artists will work on live projects, develop their portfolios and take part in a group exhibition in summer 2026.

Union Street Gallery director Darren Whiting.

Director Darren Whiting said: “We know from experience that developing skills or gaining experience can be challenging, especially when combined with disabilities, mental health issues, care commitments and unwaged financial struggles.

“Because of AKG’s grant, we can provide essential materials and expertise, flexible opportunities and tailored support to local artists, helping them move out of unemployment and contribute positively to the local community in many ways.”

The project reflects AKG UK’s mission to support employment and strengthen communities.

Its Community Investment Fund backs projects that strengthen communities and open pathways to work.

Mr Whiting added: “Artists and the arts form an essential aspect of making towns like ours vibrant and healthy places to live and visit.

“This project highlights the recognition of the role arts and creative industries play in the economy, and we see it as another sign of the growth and vitality of Grantham’s cultural offer.”

Applications close 9am Monday, September 29. Email unionstreetgalleryUK@gmail.com or visit the gallery, next to Lidl car park, 10am–4pm, Tuesday–Saturday.