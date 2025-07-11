Postcard designs are being encouraged to be submitted by the public for an exhibition marking what would be the 100th birthday of Britain’s first female Prime Minister.

South Kesteven District Council and Union Street Gallery are encouraging the public to design a postcard to celebrate Margaret Thatcher and Grantham.

The commemorative project - a century after Thatcher’s birth - covers her time in power and aims to include the public’s artistic vision in a free new exhibition from Monday, October 1 to mid-November.

Margaret Thatcher at the Royal British Legion, Aylesford file pic dated 1984. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for arts and culture at South Kesteven District Council, said: "We really would like to see a huge celebration of Grantham expressed through this art project."

“There is so much here to celebrate from our award-winning green parks to our thriving factories and the surrounding farmland.

“We have historic architecture, some imposing historical figures such as Isaac Newton and Mrs Thatcher herself, galleries, local sports clubs, our famous gingerbread and plenty more to provide inspiration."

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

All entries will be displayed in the exhibition as part of the centenary, exhibiting a diverse collection of Thatcher postcards, covering all aspects of her often controversial story.

They can be on any theme related to Grantham such as history, architecture, nature, events or people, or something else.

Postcards can be designed in any medium – a scenic photograph, painting or watercolour, or digitally created and they should be in standard postcard size 148mm x 105mm (A6).

Union Street Gallery Grantham. PHOTO: Google Maps

The design template is available via www.guildhallartscentre.com and it includes a small form to fill in.

A paper copy of the template can be collected from October 1-31 or designs can be completed at the gallery’s community table

Designs can be handed in to Union Street Gallery, NG31 6NZ, anytime between Monday, September 22 and October 31 to feature as part of a bigger exhibition.

Visit https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/ for further details.