Two motions on concerns about asylum seekers have been rescheduled after councillors previously ran out of time to discuss them.

The motions were expected to be considered at a South Kesteven District Council meeting last month, but this discussion was postponed after the meeting overran its allotted time.

Councillors Gareth Knight and Sue Woolley. Photo: SKDC

The suggestions aim to pre-empt policies that the Conservative group thinks might happen in relation to asylum seekers but aren't currently proposed.

The district council leader Ashley Baxter (independent) accused them of jumping on a bandwagon and choosing to 'pour petrol on the flames' instead of defusing community tensions.

The matters will now be debated at two separate meetings at the district council on October 13.

The first motion by Coun Sue Woolley (Conservative), who represents the Bourne North and Morton ward, is expected to focus on Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) and concerns that they can be established without planning permission.

She will call on the district council to introduce tougher planning regulations around HMOs amid concerns by the Conservative group that these could be used to house asylum seekers.

The second motion by Coun Gareth Knight (Conservative), who represents the Grantham Barrowby Gate ward, is set to focus on public concerns about asylum seekers potentially being housed in hotels in the district.

Coun Knight will outline fears from some charities and tenants that section 21 ‘no fault’ eviction notices might be used to free up accommodation to house asylum seekers.

The district council has previously said that no hotels in South Kesteven are being used to house asylum seekers.

Coun Sarah Trotter, deputy leader of the Conservative group at the district council, said: “Many of our residents are now concerned that regardless of what happens with asylum hotels people are asking where else will be commandeered by the government for asylum seekers to be housed and that is why we’re one step ahead by addressing issues around HMOs and privately rented accommodation.

“The Labour government has a failed asylum policy allowing a massive backlog to build up but it’s not right that the weakness of our government should impose pressures on some of our most vulnerable residents.”

The Conservative group at the district council put forward an amendment to extend the previous meeting by an hour to get through these motions, but councillors voted to reject this proposal.