Three motions on concerns around asylum seekers were put on ice after councillors ran out of time to discuss them.

At a meeting at South Kesteven District Council yesterday (September 18), councillors were due to discuss concerns in relation to houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in the district, but the meeting ran over the allocated three-hour time limit and the matters will now have to wait.

South Kesteven District Council. Photo LDRS

The Conservative group at the district council put forward an amendment to extend the meeting by an hour to get through these motions, but councillors voted to reject this proposal.

The suggestions aimed to pre-empt policies they think might happen but aren't currently proposed. The district council leader Ashley Baxter accused them of jumping on a bandwagon and choosing to 'pour petrol on the flames' instead of defusing community tensions.

Councillor Sue Woolley.

Coun Sue Woolley (Conservative), who represents the Morton ward, had been due to put forward a motion for the district council to consider adopting tougher planning regulations around HMOs to give residents more say.

Sarah Trotter. Photo: Supplied

Coun Sarah Trotter (Conservative), leader of the Conservative group at the district council, who represents the Lincrest ward, was due to outline her concerns about asylum seekers being housed in South Kesteven.

She was due to note that hotels have previously been used to house asylum seekers in the district, including the Urban Hotel and the Eden Hotel in Grantham and the Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel in the Stoke Rochford parish.

Coun Gareth Knight (Conservative), who represents the Grantham Barrowby Gate ward, was due to raise concerns about the closure of asylum hotels and where the government plans to house asylum seekers instead.

Grantham and Bourne Conservative Association Chairman Councillor Gareth Knight.

He was also due to outline fears from charities and tenants that ‘No Fault’ evictions are being used to quickly free up accommodation for asylum seekers before the government abolishes the notices.

The district council said the motions will be moved to another meeting at a later date.