Jane Austen fans are in for a treat this summer as Belton House prepares to host a month-long celebration in honour of the author’s 250th birthday.

The National Trust site near Grantham is marking the milestone, having stood in as Rosings Park in the 1995 BBC Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

In June, visitors can follow a filming trail of 10 key series locations.

The June events will include a filming trail, craft workshops and Regency dancing. Photo: Instinctive Photography

Costumes will be on display and available to try on, letting guests step into the world of Darcy and Elizabeth.

A lively performance programme will bring Austen’s era to life.

The Bonnets and Breeches Dance Society will perform Regency dances in the Marble Hall and estate gardens.

They appear on June 1, 8, 12, 19 and 28.

“Jane Austen is one of the most popular writers in history and many people, including myself, think of the 1995 Pride and Prejudice as one of the best adaptations of her work,” said Lydia Wardingham, senior programming and partnerships officer at Belton.

That’s why we felt really strongly about making sure her legacy, and Belton’s small part in it, was celebrated this year.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Austen fans of all ages and perhaps even some from overseas to join in with the festivities this June.”

Visitors can join workshops to make Regency peg dolls or fans – perhaps to cool down after imagining a romantic encounter with a Darcy or Wentworth.

Festivities continue in August with an open-air screening of the 2005 Pride and Prejudice.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 10, courtesy of Adventure Cinema.

Austen250 marks a broader push by the National Trust to connect people with the country’s literary and cultural heritage.

Belton’s Austen-themed events reflect the Trust’s 2025–2035 strategy to inspire care and action.

Details and event booking are available at nationaltrust.org.uk/belton.