A woman in her 70s with a passion for Cornwall and Celtic myth is releasing her first book.

Grantham resident Chrissie Thomas will launch her first novel, Deceit in Cornwall: Demelza’s Downfall, at The Reading Room in The George Centre today (Saturday, November 1) from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Chrissie, 72, spent her career as a secondary school teacher, specialising in modern foreign languages and English, and more recently as a private tutor.

Grantham author Chrissie Thomas launches debut novel Demelza’s Downfall Nov 1. Photo: Supplied

She has nurtured a lifelong passion for creative writing, beginning her novel in 2008 and returning to it after a long hiatus.

The story follows the character of Demelza Lowe as she navigates a world of secrets, grief and suspicion.

Set against the rugged Cornish coast steeped in Arthurian legend, it weaves a chilling murder mystery that stretches from Cornwall to New Orleans.

Launch event set for November 1 at The Reading Room, High Street, Grantham. Photo: Supplied

A friend’s death in Lincolnshire woodland draws Demelza into a dangerous web of lies, where pagan rites, standing stones and family traditions hold clues to uncovering the killer.

Chrissie attributes her inspiration to her many holidays in Cornwall and her encounters with a learned friend of her aunt, who introduced her to Celtic history and the Cornish language.

Her interest in Arthurian legend began during her studies at the University of East Anglia, where her dissertation focused on Queen Guinevere.

She and her husband celebrated their own connection to these traditions with a pagan wedding ceremony at Belmont Tower on June 19, 2010, around the time of the summer solstice.

“The writing process has been thoroughly enjoyable, therapeutic and at times cathartic,” Chrissie said.

“The main theme of my novel centres around my belief that friends are the most important asset in life, and they should be treasured, fostered and never taken for granted.

“I welcomed the opportunity to research the Cornish language, although very few Cornish words make it into the final novel.

“I have also enjoyed researching the many fascinating pagan festivals and rituals that feature in Deceit in Cornwall.”

The launch promises an evening of discussion about the book, its influences and Chrissie’s writing journey.

Copies of Demelza’s Downfall will be available for purchase at the event.

The book will be on sale at The Reading Room and will also be available on Amazon for £13.99.