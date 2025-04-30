A local author will be at a town bookshop on Saturday for a book signing of his psychological thriller.

Richard Coppin, of Grantham, who publishes under the pen-name R.E. Witham, will meet readers at The Reading Room between 2pm and 4pm to sign copies of The Curse of Beckett’s Wood.

The story follows a cyclist whose arrival in a village near an ominous wood triggers unsettling events with far-reaching consequences.

Richard Coppin with his book The Curse of Beckett's Wood.

Inspired by places around Newark, it blends psychological suspense with a strong sense of place and atmosphere.

Richard, grew up in Balderton and attended schools in Newark before settling in Grantham after a short time in Canada, has also written another book titled Albert Dudley Makes His Mark and serialised the Grantham Now magazine from 2007-2018.