Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Richard Coppin to sign psychological thriller at Grantham bookshop

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:52, 30 April 2025

A local author will be at a town bookshop on Saturday for a book signing of his psychological thriller.

Richard Coppin, of Grantham, who publishes under the pen-name R.E. Witham, will meet readers at The Reading Room between 2pm and 4pm to sign copies of The Curse of Beckett’s Wood.

The story follows a cyclist whose arrival in a village near an ominous wood triggers unsettling events with far-reaching consequences.

Richard Coppin with his book The Curse of Beckett's Wood.
Richard Coppin with his book The Curse of Beckett's Wood.

Inspired by places around Newark, it blends psychological suspense with a strong sense of place and atmosphere.

Richard, grew up in Balderton and attended schools in Newark before settling in Grantham after a short time in Canada, has also written another book titled Albert Dudley Makes His Mark and serialised the Grantham Now magazine from 2007-2018.

Events Grantham What's On News Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE