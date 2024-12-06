An author has won an award for ‘bringing magic to children’s literature’.

Earlier this year, Glynis Matthews, from Grantham, released her first book entitled ‘The Secret Amulet’.

The book has been named ‘Book of the Year’ in the Golden Wizard Book Prize awards, an award focused on children’s books that “weave words into spells”.

Author Glynis Matthews.

Glynis said: “It’s great to receive the award as the categories were very strong.

“The feedback on the book has been amazing and the second book in the series will be released later in the new year.

Glynis Matthews has won the Golden Wizard Book Prize.

“I am even more excited about this as it is more in-depth and a long read following Chloe’s development and new and exciting realms and characters.”

The Secret Amulet sees a sorceress extend her hand to a young girl, unaware that she is the key to the fate of two worlds.

The Secret Amulet.

The girl becomes entrusted with an amulet, which allows her to be transported between the two worlds.

As she embarks on her journey, she faces trials and tribulations along the way.