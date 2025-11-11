A case of bird flu has been confirmed in poultry in South Kesteven.

The case near Corby Glen joins highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 outbreaks at commercial premises near Swineshead, Donington and, most recently, Alford, as well as several national outbreaks elsewhere.

The Corby Glen outbreak was detected on November 5 in a small commercial poultry flock.

An avian influenza control zone sign. Photo: istock/Alan Morris

Officials have imposed a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone around the premises.

All birds on the affected farm will be humanely culled to prevent further spread.

Bird owners must comply with disease control rules in their area and register their poultry, even if kept as pets.

A map of the current outbreak zones including Corby Glen, Swineshead, Donington and Alford. Image: APHA Interactive Avian Influenza Disease Map

The Animal and Plant Health Agency provides guidance on biosecurity and safe bird management.

Authorities say suspected cases in poultry or captive birds should be reported immediately to Defra’s Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

Experts stress that H5N1 poses a very low risk to human health.

The Food Standards Agency says that properly cooked poultry and eggs remain safe to eat.

Members of the public are advised not to handle dead or visibly sick wild birds and to report sightings to Defra on 03459 33 55 77.