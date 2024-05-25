Councils have promised further action after repairs to a busy footpath — which had been praised earlier this month — were labelled inadequate by residents.

Recent rainfall has revealed that flooding issues persist on Grantham’s Running Furrows Pathway - a route used by many schoolchildren.

The path is the responsibility of three different authorities - all of which have vowed to work together to improve it.

Parts of the footpath continued to show elements of flooding in recent rainfall despite recent works taking place.

However, the path’s complex ownership presents ongoing challenges.

Resident Margaret Shipley shared a photograph of the latest rainfall’s aftermath.

"The part they mended was alright, but I can't understand why they didn't do it all; it goes around the corner and comes out at King's Cliff," she said.

This comparison shows the parts of the route which were improved recently, including a before of the flooded path (left) and the path after it was fixed (right).

Margaret, who uses a mobility scooter, added, "I did not get wet feet, but the kids going to school this morning would have."

The Running Furrows Pathway, primarily used by students of Priory Ruskin Academy, has long suffered from flooding issues.

Ownership disputes have complicated repairs due to land being owned by different authorities.

There have been extensive discussions between local authorities, including Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), and Network Rail.

Coun Richard Cleaver, deputy leader of SKDC, acknowledged the community's concerns.

"We are pleased to see parts of the path resurfaced, but we understand concerns about the remaining section,” he said.

He said SKDC only owned a “small section” of the path but added that it had previously obtained a quote for temporarily resurfacing the entire path “as a gesture of goodwill” as long as it was declared a public right of way by LCC.

“We are committed to working with other stakeholders to ensure it is maintained in the future," he said.

LCC's executive member for highways, Coun Richard Davies, explained the current status of repairs.

"We’ve carried out the first part of a two-part work programme on the southern part, which we are not responsible for.

“The northern section will get our crews on-site soon, likely during the school summer holidays to minimise disruption."

Network Rail leases their section of land to Sustrans but does not oversee its upkeep.

However, Sustrans has said the path is not part of the National Cycle Network and confirmed it was looking to relinquish its lease.

