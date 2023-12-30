Dedicated individuals have been recognised for their work and commitment in an awards ceremony.

The four winners from the Bingham Civic Awards 2023 were Mark Richardson, Jess Paine, Jon Chapman and Andrew Mumford.

The Bingham Civic Award winners 2023.

They joined Mayor of Bingham, Councillor Rowan Bird, and deputy mayor, Councillor Gareth Williams, at the light switch-on earlier this month.

On this year’s winners, Mayor Bird said: “I was delighted that residents were able to watch us present this year’s awards to four deserving winners.

“Their dedication to making Bingham a better place to live deserves to be recognised and I would personally like to thank them on behalf of the town for their community spirit.”

Mark Richardson was nominated for his work and commitment in supporting community events and Bingham Food Warriors.

He also helped to deliver food and medicines during the pandemic with Bingham Helping Hands.

Mark said: “I was surprised and honoured to have been nominated.

“It was a very proud moment to receive the award for something that I enjoy and also benefits the community.”

The second award was given to Jess Paine for raising awareness of suicide prevention and fundraising with The Tomorrow Project and CALM.

She also organises Henry’s Match each year, in memory of Henry Campbell who died in 2018.

Jess said: “It’s been the honour of a lifetime to fundraise for CALM and The Tomorrow Project, and to be recognised for it has been so humbling and encouraging.

“Always strive for the cause, believe in your work, and love radically.

“Thank you, Henry James Campbell, for being the inspiration we never knew we needed.

“You are loved beyond words, and you are not forgotten.”

Jon Chapman received the third award for volunteering sound support at events.

He provided free PA equipment for events including Music on the Square, Bingham Beer Festival and the Classic Car show.

The final award went to Andrew Mumford, following his retirement from the fire service after 33 years.

Andrew was stationed at Bingham Fire Station and helped to keep residents safe over his long service.

Andrew said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time with the fire service, but I’m looking forward to retirement with my grandchildren.”

